Nolensville hired Columbia-based attorney Kori Bledsoe Jones an Interim Town Attorney, filling the vacancy left open after the resignation of former Town Attorney Bob Notestine in July.
Jones is an attorney with Mounger & Molder PLLC, and also serves as the City Attorney for the City of Mt. Pleasant, and her employment was unanimously approved by the Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen during their Thursday night meeting.
She is a graduate of Freed-Hardeman University and Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.
Jones attended the last BOMA meeting of the Town of Nolensville, which was held electronically, and will serve in the role until the town's new commissioners are elected and sworn in, the moment of transition from the town's current government structure after a historic election moved to change the town's charter and by extension its public officials.
According to the current Town Administrator, the Town Manager, a new role under the new charter, will then assume the responsibility of hiring a permanent Town Attorney.
The details of the employment contract can be found here and agreement for legal services here.
