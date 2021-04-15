The Nolensville Historical Society will hold two fundraisers over the next two months to continue its efforts to restore the historic Morton-Brittain House.
They recently fundraised at the Buttercup Festival as well.
The first event will take place this weekend in partnership with Kendra Scott Jewelers located at 4025 Hillsboro Pike in Nashville.
On Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, any shopper who mentions the Nolensville Historical Society at checkout in-store will receive 20 percent off of their total, which will benefit the ongoing historic home restoration.
Online customers can use the coupon code GIVEBACK-0ZJQ for the same discount.
On Saturday, May 29, the Nolensville Historical Society will hold Rummage Sale for Restoration: Side-by-Side, One Piece of Siding at a Time at the Historic Nolensville School.
The sale will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and all proceeds with help with the restoration project.
The Historic Nolensville School is located at 7248 Nolensville Road in Nolensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.