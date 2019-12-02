The Nolensville Historical Society is slated to host a holiday open house inside the Historic Nolensville School Museum on Dec. 7.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a guided tour of the school at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Tours are expected to last one hour and the day will also include light refreshments and children’s activities at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The gift shop will also be open featuring holiday gift items including the NHS Cookbook, historical journals, 37135 decals, Nolensville Historical Society mug sets, the book Images of America: Nolensville and more.
The Historic Nolensville School is located at 7248 Nolensville Road.
More information about the Nolensville Historical Society can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.