The Nolensville Historical Society will hold a rummage sale on Saturday to raise funds to restore the historic Morton-Brittain House.
The Rummage Sale for Restoration: Side-by-Side, One Piece of Siding at a Time will take place at the Historic Nolensville School from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with all proceeds with help with the restoration project.
Items include furniture, bicycles, household items, glassware, purses, framed wall décor and much more.
The Historic Nolensville School is located at 7248 Nolensville Road, and more information about the Nolensville Historical Society can be found here.
