The Nolensville Historical Society will host their Antiques, Collectibles and Garden Show April 21-23.
The event has been on hold for two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but will now take place at the Historic Nolensville School with dozens of vendors with a variety of goods such as handmade arts and crafts, garden decor, original paintings, vintage and antique collectibles, food trucks and much more.
The event will open on Thursday, April 21, from 5-8 p.m. with hours from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, April 22, and 10 a.m-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.
Admission will be $4 at the door or available online in advance here, and the first 100 visitors on Friday and Saturday mornings will receive a goody bag.
All proceeds will benefit the Nolensville Historical Society whose stated mission is the preservation, education and restoration of town history.
"Visitors can learn about native and natural approaches to landscaping with Mill Creek Watershed, preservation progress at the Morton-Brittain House and genealogy with National Genealogy Co. Local Nolensville authors will also be at the show," a news release reads. "The Artist Guild of Nolensville will be on the stage of the event center with original paintings, craft items and gifts made by its members. Nolensville’s Broken Wheel Pickers and Morning Glory Orchard will also be at the event."
The Historic Nolensville School is located at 7248 Nolensville Road.
