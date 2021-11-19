The Town of Nolensville will host this year's Hometown Holiday Parade on Sunday. Dec. 5, to kick off holiday celebrations.
The parade will take place at 4 p.m. with staging at Nolensville Park followed by the lighting of the town Christmas tree and menorah at Nolensville Town Hall at 5:15 p.m.
The complete parade route has not yet been announced.
This year will also see the return of Nolensville's Hometown Holiday Lights Contest, with applications due Wednesday, Dec. 15. More information about participating in the parade and the holiday contest can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.