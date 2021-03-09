A Nolensville home was saved from a fire that heavily damaged the home's back porch following a reported brush fire on Tuesday afternoon.
According to an Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, NVFD crews were dispatched to the Stonebrook neighborhood at 3:34 p.m. where they found a large shed fully engulfed in fire that was extending to an adjacent house on the property.
Additional crews from Arrington Fire and Rescue, Brentwood Fire and Rescue and Williamson Fire-Rescue responded, saving the home from destruction, although the home's back porch was damaged by fire.
"Crews operated on scene for approximately two hours to fully extinguish and investigate the fire. An excellent job by all responding," the NVFD post reads.
No one was injured in the blaze, and no cause of the fire was initially released.
