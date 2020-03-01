The Williamson Fire-Rescue Department was joined by fire departments from across the county in responding to a house fire on French River Road in Nolensville on Sunday evening.
According to a news release by WFR, units were dispatched at 6:25 p.m. where they found a multiple story home fully involved in fire.
There were no injuries in the blaze that destroyed the home and displaced a family who have been in contact with the American Red Cross of Tennessee.
WFR was assisted by units from the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, Arrington Fire and Rescue, Box 94, Williamson Emergency Medical Services and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
Mutual aid was provided by Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, Franklin Fire and Rescue and Brentwood Fire and Rescue.
The case of the fire is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.