The Nolensville Police Department was involved in a pursuit early Wednesday morning after locating a "suspicious" vehicle.
According to a NPD Facebook post, at approximately 3 a.m. officers found a "suspicious van" at a construction site off of Rocky Fork Road, which they said was filled with various building materials.
NPD officers attempted to make contact with unspecified individuals but police said that they fled the scene on foot, which led to a pursuit involving a K-9 unit that was unable to locate the suspects.
NPD is currently investigating the incident, and as of Wednesday afternoon, NPD Chief Roddy Parker was unable to offer an update at this time, but NPD has said that no threat to the community exists.
