Tennessee’s largest kids triathlon is back again.
The Nolensville Kids Triathlon will kick off on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Williamson County Recreation Complex in Nolensville. All proceeds from the triathlon will benefit Harvest Hands and the Nashville Dolphins.
The race will kick off at 7 a.m. and conclude at 9:30 a.m., and is open to kids ages 5-15. The different categories and distances are as follows:
- Ages 5-7: 50 yard swim, 2.5 mile bike, 0.7 mile run
- Ages 8-11: 100 yard swim, 2.5 mile bike, 0.7 mile run
- Ages 12-15: 150 yard swim, 4.8 mile bike, 1.5 mile run
There are currently less than 30 spots left with registration closing on Aug. 8, so those who would like to compete are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Click here to register. The registration cost is $45 with a $3.61 sign-up fee.
All who register will be given a race t-shirt, swag bag and Nolensville Kids Triathlon medal. They will also be provided refreshments after the race.
The top three male and female finishers in each race will be presented with awards.
Volunteers are also still needed before and during the event. Click here to book a volunteer shift.
The 2022 Nolensville Kids Triathlon is presented by the Brentwood Endurance Athletic Team (BEAT) and is sponsored by The Village, Brentwood Academy, Bone & Joint Institute, R.B.’s Cyclers, Wash 37135, Ryan Pyles Aquatic Foundation, Fleet Feet Nashville, STAR Physical Therapy, Brentwood Children’s Clinic and Dennison Actuarial Consulting, LLC.
For more information about the triathlon, click here.
The Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville is located at 7250 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135.
