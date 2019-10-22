The Nolensville Lions Club’s Fall Pancake Breakfast will take place on Oct. 26 featuring pancakes, a costume contest and animal balloons.
The breakfast will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Nolensville First United Methodist Church and will include an all-ages costume contest and an appearance by Anthony the Balloon Kid from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Admission will be $8 per adult, $6 for children aged 6 to 12 and any child under 6 years old eats free. All proceeds will benefit Lions Club scholarship funds and local charities.
For more information visit the Nolensville Lions Club website.
