The Nolensville Lions Club held their annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, March 27, with a drive-thru style event to raise money for the Lions Scholarship Fund.
The event took place from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and while the club did not disclose how much money they raised, they did make and sell 45 lbs. of pancake mix, 60 lbs. of bacon, 50 lbs. of flat sausage and 30 lbs. of link sausage.
In addition to the pancakes, the event also saw an appearance by Anthony the Balloon Kid.
More information about the Nolensville Lion Club can be found here, one that hosts an event with what the club calls the "best pancakes for good causes."
The event has been held for more than 40 years, with last year's event being the first to adopt the drive-thru model due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
