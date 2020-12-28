The Town of Nolensville has had its own historic year in 2020 with the political and governmental restructuring by way of a referendum vote in August, establishment of the new governmental body and the establishment of the town’s first municipal fire department — all during the broader historic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Williamson Home Page sat down with newly-elected Mayor Derek Adams to discuss the challenges and changes of 2020 and the immediate future of the town going into 2021.
“I think this board is really working well together, there’s no sides, there’s no politics being played it’s just purely, let’s discuss our own individual visions and then where we agree let’s start implementing and where we don’t agree we’ll eventually get to some of those issues and we’ll debate them,” Adams said, calling the environment and civility of the board “refreshing.”
With the change in government structure and representation came a shift in public perception of the state of leadership, something that Adams said can be seen in the reduction in public comments at meetings and the general decline in online outrage, a stark difference from six months ago.
Adams said that the first priority of the town was hiring a town manager, which was completed just days after our interview with the hiring of current Spring Hill Town Administrator Victor Lay who will join Nolensville in January, followed by addressing the moratorium on village development.
“We put a stop to it for six months so that we could get our zoning plan established and get the vision established for the village before anything else happens,” Adams said. “I think we all ran during the election on the revitalization of our historic district and with the pace of development right now it was the first thing that we tackled.”
“We’re doing everything we can to keep pressure off of our staff so they can focus on that moratorium because we definitely don’t want to extend it, I personally don’t want to extend it, I want to get done what we said we’d get done, which is this form-based zoning for the village and then lift the moratorium so we can finally start to work on some of these other issues,” Adams said, emphasizing the need to be intentional with their actions.
Adams said that the town's goal is to make sure that the future planning and development is planned and rolled out while ensuring that Nolensville's identity is preserved.
“We do it with a purpose, and that purpose is to take the zoning that the board wasn’t happy with as a whole and redo it. The goal of that form-based zoning is to develop that public realm, and what I mean by that is that we don’t care so much what’s in the buildings but we care about where the buildings are, how they work together and the public space that they build in the village,” Adams said.
“We want to design that public realm so that when things do get built there, we have a good idea of what the look and feel is going to be for Nolensville, and we want to maintain that unique country-downtown feel, but there’s also areas like King Street and a potential expansion of King Street both north and south that would give us more road frontage where we could develop more like a downtown Franklin public realm.”
Adams said that the focus on setting the foundations for long-term improvements for the town will help the right improvements get off the ground in efficient and effective ways.
“Over the next six months we’re probably going to commission a new zoning ordinance because we think it’s better to start fresh and pay a group to come in and redo the entire zoning ordinance from top to bottom,” Adams said.
“We’re going to commission an update to our major thoroughfare plan and road studies so we know what the problem-areas are. We’re going to get our capital improvements project committee established and get their prioritization of our big capital projects coming up. Again, this is the early phase where you don’t see quite as much progress, but we’re going to get all the studies done and all the information we need so we can justify some of the changes that we’re making.”
Adams said that Nolensville and Williamson County as a whole has been less impacted than other areas through the ongoing public health crisis, and credits Nolensville’s community in being willing to stand together in the face of any adversities.
“This town is just a special place with this sense of community, and I know that sounds so cliché, but there really is just this sense of community and pride in Nolensville and no one can really pinpoint exactly what it is or what’s caused it but when you move here and you’re here for a little bit you just get it,” Adams said.
Another major change to the town is the addition of David Windrow as Nolensville’s first municipal fire chief, and while Adams did not have many details on the status of the department, he called
“The whole board, we’re going to be very interested in his plans and how we can help,” Adams said. “It was almost so perfect [Windrow’s hiring,] it was like it was meant to be.”
Under the new charter the mayor is a more ceremonial role on the board than under the previous form of government, but Adams said that the significance of the title has an added meaning to him both personally and professionally.
“The mayor’s seat, I do take it very seriously, and I want to set a precedent for what this seat is in this new system,” Adams said. “I think a good sign of that was appointing the planning commission. Under state law that responsibility still falls on the mayor, but I purposefully wanted to give each commissioner their own pick, and then the other picks were kind of a general consensus built on the last couple of picks.”
Adams said that he hopes this attitude of teamwork and trust will continue into the next decades as Nolensville evolves and grows.
“We’re electing a board to represent Nolensville and that entire board should have their views represented on the planning commission and the board of zoning appeals and so that appointment process, I hope we’ve set a precedent for that.”
Adams also spoke about the personal significance of his newly-elected role.
“I didn’t even think about it until it was happening, and then I realized, ‘Man, you’re the mayor,’ and I realized that it’s different under this charter, but it’s a humbling title to have, and I’m going to continue to try and set that precedent for what I think the mayor should be for Nolensville.”
While there are many challenges, both in the short-term and long-term, Adams said that Nolensville is positioned for success in 2021 and into the remainder of the decade.
“We’re confident that our town is primed for success,” Adams said. “We have a very healthy budget, we have a board ready and willing to work together who are enthusiastic about the things that are happening and I feel like we are Brentwood in the mid 90’s right when they were about to build the Cool Springs Mall and everything was exploding in Brentwood, I feel like we’re at that same juncture.”
