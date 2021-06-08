A Nolensville man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted an employee of a Nolensville convenience store last month.
According to an affidavit filed with the Williamson County General Sessions Criminal Court, 21-year-old William Tyler Cobb allegedly snapped on an employee of Two-Way Stop Market on the evening of May 25 after the employee refused to sell Cobb beer after scanning Cobb’s ID at the register.
Police said that Cobb “became irate” and punched through a barrier that had been installed in the convenience store due to the pandemic, causing the barrier to hit the employee.
According to the affidavit, 126 pound-Cobb was then "escorted" out of the building by other employees before he "fought loose from them" and got into his pickup truck.
Police said that Cobb then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, nearly striking the employee who was initially allegedly attacked by Cobb.
Police said that the victim had visible injuries to his face and was "in fear of imminent bodily injury or death" when Cobb was in his truck. It’s unclear if the victim needed or received any medical attention at the scene or after the incident.
A Nolensville Police Department Facebook post said that Cobb is from LaVergne, but according to the affidavit, Cobb currently resides in Nolensville.
Cobb was arrested on June 1 and booked in the Williamson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, assault resulting in bodily injury and vandalism up to $1,000 with a $4,500 bond.
Cobb's mugshot appeared to show him sporting a black eye, but it's unclear if that injury is related to this incident.
He was released on June 2 and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 9.
