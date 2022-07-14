A Nolensville man has been charged in a multi-agency drug investigation that centered on Rutherford County.
32-year-old Marquavis Lamar Lytle, of Nolensville, was charged with two counts of simple possession schedule IV drugs, one count of simple possession schedule V drugs, one count of simple possession schedule VI drugs, one count of fabricating and tampering with evidence, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of tampering with evidence.
According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release, the investigation centered on Rutherford County, in conjunction with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Unit, who over the course of several months investigated the distribution of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine by an unnamed "drug trafficking organization" within Middle Tennessee.
Law enforcement reported that eight search warrants were executed across the region on Tuesday, July 12, which resulted in the seizure of more than 1,800 grams of cocaine, 1,400 grams of heroin/fentanyl, eight firearms and more than $148,000 in cash.
In total, five men were arrested in connection with the drug investigation, including Vernon Dwayne Bee, 55, of Nashville, who was charged with one count manufacture/sell/delivery of schedule II drugs; Selwyn Forbes George, 35, of Clarksville, who was charged with one count of felon in possession of firearm, one count simple possession of marijuana, one count possession of drug paraphernalia; and Michael Joseph Robinson, 57, Nashville, who was charged with one count probation violation and one count of failure to appear.
An Old Hickory man, identified by the Metro Nashville Police Department as, 32-year-old Michael Dewayne Short, Jr., was also arrested on Tuesday after police said that Short fired a gun at Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations troopers who breached the door of an apartment during the raid.
"THP troopers knocked on the apartment door and announced themselves," an MNPD news release reads. "After they did not receive an answer, the five troopers breached the door. The troopers heard gunshots coming from the kitchen area and retreated out of the apartment. Short was called out of the unit and was taken into custody shortly afterward."
Police said that law enforcement did not fire their weapons in the incident, and no one was injured, but now Short has been charged with five counts of attempted murder.
The joint-investigation also included the U.S Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Clarksville Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, MNPD, Office of the 16th Judicial District Attorney General, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
No further information about the investigation or criminal cases has been made public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.