The Nolensville Police Department arrested Nolensville resident Lewis Brant Horne on Monday, March 23, after Horne allegedly tried to run someone off the road in a February road rage incident.
According to NPD Chief Roddy Parker a complaint was filed after a driver in an SUV, later identified as Horne, was seen swerving at another vehicle on Sunset Road in an alleged attempted to run the vehicle off the road on Feb. 3.
The incident was also posted about in a Facebook post that has since been taken down, but Parker said that a witness called police after seeing the incident as well as the unidentified victim, adding that the investigation took some time to identify the suspect and collect witness statements.
Horne was charged with reckless endangerment, a class E Felony, and was booked and released from the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
No court date was available as the court system is currently operating on a limited basis due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
