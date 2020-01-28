Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander joined other community leaders from across Williamson County for the first of the 2020 Breakfast with the Mayors on Tuesday morning.
The quarterly event was presented by Franklin Tomorrow and attended by hundreds of people at Rolling Hills Community Church.
Alexander spoke of the history and pride of Nolensville that is reflected in its small-town feel.
“Things are going well in Nolensville,” Alexander said. “You think of Nolensville as a small, quaint town, and it is, and I think we pride ourselves on that.”
Alexander said that while Nolensville has retained that charm in the face of continued growth there have been challenges.
“It’s a great place to be, but now we’re growing a little bit,” Alexander said. “Since the last Census in 2010 we think we will double our population. That’s pretty amazing for 10 years. The town is 25 years old [re-incorporated] but in the recent years the growth has been phenomenal and we just keep dealing with it.”
One of those challenges, Alexander said, is traffic, an issue across the county. Alexander said that the recently completed widening of Sunset Road is one project that has worked to alleviate the continued growth.
“Growth is great, but with growth comes problems and just like other towns and cities we have problems, mostly due to infrastructure,” Alexander said. “We have traffic problems and I think these other people up here are dealing with the same thing.”
Alexander also said that Nolensville has seen a huge growth of service and retail businesses, along with a growing emphasis on trails and walkability, and praising the Nolensville Police Department.
“There’s lots going on in Nolensville,” Alexander said. “Nolensville continues to be a great place to live, a great place to work and a good place to visit.”
Also in attendance were panelists Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier and Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham, and moderated buy Franklin Tomorrow’s Executive Director Mindy Tate.
Reports from Franklin can be found here, reports from Nolensville can be found here and reports from Spring Hill and Thompson's Station can be found here.
The entire discussion can be viewed below, courtesy of Franklin Tomorrow.
