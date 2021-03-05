The Town of Nolensville is accepting sealed proposals for the installation of a temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Nolensville Road at York Road and Williams Road.
A resolution for the signal was unanimously approved during Thursday night’s Nolensville Board of Commissioners Meeting.
"It will be a temporary situation because in about a year, a year and a half to two years, something like that, TDOT [Tennessee Department of Transportation] will be out there and they will actually rebuild that intersection and they will put in a permanent traffic control system," Nolensville Town Manager Victor Lay said in the meeting.
He added that they expect to award a bid in April with the signal to be installed about 60 days later.
The signal system will consist of wooden or metal poles with hanging green, yellow and red lights to allow traffic to stop and go in all directions.
Sealed proposals for the installation will be accepted on or before Monday, March 2 p.m.
The entire public notice of the request for proposals from the Town of Nolensville can be read in full below.
