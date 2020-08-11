Nolensville’s first mural has hit another roadblock in its quest to put paint to wall in honor of the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
On July 13, the mural, which was designed and promoted by a partnership between DMA Events and Nolensville residents who raised more than $10,000 for the effort, was approved by the Williamson County County Commission after a similar effort was previously denied by the Nolensville Historic Zoning Commission.
Williamson County Commissioner Beth Lothers supported the project, which aims to have Nolensville take part in a state-wide public art campaign called Walls for Women that will feature a paintings by women artists in honor of the 19th Amendment.
Lothers spoke in favor of the mural during the County Commission meeting where a floral design was approved and scheduled to be painted on an outbuilding at the Williamson County Recreational Complex on Nolensville Road.
But last Thursday the plans fell through after county officials said that the design was abruptly changed and would have to go through a re-approval process per the contract between DMA Events and the county.
One of the mural’s local organizers, Debbie Brown, announced the roadblock in a social media post on Saturday.
“It obviously wasn’t clear to the county the art could be revised entirely for the new location and I will take some accountability in this miscommunication," the post reads. "We are all working hard behind the scenes to find a solution and I ask that you give us some time to figure out the next steps."
The topic of artistic freedom in terms of content was a deciding factor in the Nolensville Historic Commission voting down the mural in June, and now the issue has effectively ended the county's involvement in the project.
According to Williamson County Attorney Bobby Cook, the issue seems to have simply been an instance of miscommunication and misunderstanding between the county and the mural designers, something that DMA Vice President Scott Van Velsor agreed with.
"The contract provided that they would provide us with the drawing and if the [County] Mayor said, 'no,' then they would have the chance to provide us with alternate ones and if they don't or if the mayor turns down the alternate one then the contract terminates automatically and it releases both parties from any obligation," Cook said in a phone call.
"In this situation they submitted a drawing that we had never seen before, and we asked for one of the two [originally submitted] as the alternate and they said, 'no,' so from this point the contract is terminated."
Van Velsor said in a phone call that the new floral design, which has not been publicly unveiled, is not too different from the designs that the county approved, but added that since the centennial anniversary of the amendment is in one week, DMA does not have time to go through the approval process again which would take over a month as the commission does not meet in August.
"We always thought that the county was just approving participation in Walls for Women because in the approvals process it was stated that the mayor would have final sign off along the design, and that made sense to us because that's what we do with all of the property owners," Van Velsor said.
Van Velsor said that despite the apparent misunderstanding between the two parties that the goal to have Nolensville serve as a canvas for Walls for Women is still a priority.
"I think this is still going to work out," Van Velsor said.
Now conversations are ongoing with several private property owners in Nolensville to host the new design, and Van Velsor said that they should have a partnership finalized in the coming days with plans to have the mural painted in the first week of September.
More information about the Walls for Women project can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.