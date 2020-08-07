The Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the first step towards a combination fire department on Thursday night in the form of the first reading of a proposed 0.14-cent property tax rate increase.
The ordinance that was proposed by Alderwoman Wendy Cook-Mucci and Alderman Derek Adams, and BOMA members debated the idea of raising taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many families across the state struggle with economic hardships. Ultimately, the Board decided on moving forward with the process.
"I think we're long overdue for a tax increase, but the town truly needs to hear what it means to go from 15 to 29 cents," Adams said.
Cook-Mucci said that she has mixed feelings about raising the property tax during this time, but added that the tax has to be raised this year or the town would have to wait two years to raise the tax again, in which time the town's needs for fire services are expected to grow.
"During that two years we have needs to match our town," Cook-Mucci said. "In addition to that we are the currently the second lowest in the county, it's my understanding, on property tax, and this would still keep us as the second lowest."
Mayor Jimmy Alexander spoke on behalf of residents he said have contacted him about their current economic struggles, something that Alderman Russell Gill said he was glad was addressed, although Gill's vote was in support of the department.
The ordinance eventually passed three to two with Mayor Alexander and Alderman Tommy Dugger voting "no."
As previously reported, BOMA was presented with an updated University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) study which laid out a framework to starting municipal EMS/fire services in the town.
The 2020 MTAS Study laid out three recommended options for the town, which all include filling all proposed staff positions, and are as follows:
- Staff two engines, one ladder and provide a shift supervisor, something that MTAS said is the same response level in apparatus that the NVFD currently provides but would have more staff to respond to calls.
- Provide one engine, one ladder and a shift supervisor, an option that places two crews on the scene and includes the capabilities of a ladder company.
- Provide the response of one engine company.
Nolensville Town Administrator Donald Anthony spoke on the issue and said that MTAS has since offered a fourth option that detailed 14 staff positions, but the ordinance on Thursday's agenda detailed funding 10 staff members and covering the cost of paying three firefighters, three engineers, three lieutenants and a fire chief.
Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department Board President Tom Seyfried attended the virtual BOMA meeting and said that while the NVFD has had good response times, the move to a combination department now would allow crews to offer more long-term benefits to both the volunteer firefighters already serving and the town as a whole.
"If somebody is wondering why we need to do this now when we have good response, it's because we don't want to burnout what we're doing and miss some things and then decide to do this," Seyfried said.
Dugger questioned the change in recommendations and discussions around possible combination department staffing which has grown over the course of the months-long discussion.
NVFD Chief Adam Spencer said that the change came in large part to the updated MTAS study, as the town previously only had recommendations from 2012, and since that time the town's population has grown significantly along with the number of calls that fire crews respond to each month.
"When you're looking at the 2012 MTAS study it's telling you that we're way behind and we need to catch up," Spencer said, adding that he wants to establish the department and staffing needs and pursue federal grants to help offset the costs of those employees.
Mayor Alexander and Alderwoman Cook-Mucci agreed that raising the tax was a tough decision, but Cook-Mucci recalled that it was in the spring of 2019 that BOMA was discussing the issue of a combination department with little to no progress over one year later.
"This is exact same conversation that we're having a year later," Cook-Mucci said. "It's time."
NVFD issued a statement on their Facebook on Friday thanking the BOMA members for their considerations and eventual majority support of the move to establish the combination department, a historic move in the growth of the town.
"You’ve laid a foundation on which we will work hard every single day to make you proud of your decision to vote for the fire department," the post reads. "Most importantly, thank you to the citizens who have stood beside us all this time and supported our efforts to provide better service."
Next the issue will be up for a public hearing and a second reading in what will prove to be an extended process that will also eventually need to be reviewed by both the county and the state.
In addition to the passage of the first reading of the ordinance, BOMA also approved a budget amendment that reallocates funding that was intended for NVFD to now go towards the planned combination department, as well as restores funding to the Nolensville Police Department.
This was the first of two historic milestones for the town of Nolensville, as during the meeting the 2020 August primary election results came in, including the passage of the referendum vote to change the town's government structure.
