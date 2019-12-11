The Nolensville Planning Commission met on Monday where they approved several final plat reviews and site plans in their last meeting of 2019.
Consent Agenda contained seven bond actions which were unanimously approved including an Extension of Benington Phase 10 performance bond in the amount of $50,560 for one year to Jan. 10, 2021; Transition Benington II Section 2A from performance to maintenance bond for $28,020.90; Extend Bent Creek Phase 11 Section 1 maintenance bond in the amount of $19,244 for one year to Jan. 8, 2021; Extend Bent Creek Phase 11 Section 1B maintenance bond in the amount of $14,755 for one year to Jan. 8, 2021; Transition Bent Creek Phase 18 Section 2 from performance to maintenance bond for $64,096; Transition Scales Farmstead Phase 1 from performance to maintenance bond in the amount of $306,053; Extend Telfair Phase 2 performance bond in the amount of $221,288.93 for one year to Dec. 21, 2020.
There were five items of new business that were all approved unanimously.
A Zoning request for 1.27 acres located near the northern terminus of King Street to be rezoned from ER (Estate Residential) zoning district to V (Village) and HD (Historic) zoning districts was approved unanimously.
A Zoning request for 5.05 acres located at 7163 Nolensville Road to be rezoned from ER (Estate Residential) zoning district to CS (Commercial Services) and CCO (Commercial Corridor Overlay) zoning districts was approved unanimously.
A Site Plan review for Catalina Phase 6 Entry Features, landscaping and decorative fencing on 17.39 acres located along Alameda Way and Maupin Road in the SR (Suburban Residential) and ABO (Annexation Buffer Overlay) zoning districts was deferred.
A Final Plat review for Hillside Center Phase 2, combine 2 lots on 11.02 acres located at 7176-7186 Nolensville Road in the CS (Commercial Services) zoning district approved unanimously.
A Final Plat review for The Woods at Burberry Glen Phase 4A, create 9 lots on 2.94 acres located along Trumpet Lily Place in the SR (Suburban Residential) and PUD (Planned Unit Development) zoning districts approved unanimously.
The Nolensville Planning Commission will meet again on Jan. 14, 2020
