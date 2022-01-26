Nolensville Fire and Rescue has officially been in service for six months and with that time comes the first step in building the town’s first two municipal fire stations.
The first station is expected to open at 7231 Haley Industrial Boulevard as early as spring 2024 while the second location at 2618 Sanford Road is expected to open in 7-10 years as part of the long-term planning of the town and fire department.
The land was identified by the town and the subject of two resolutions that were approved by the Nolensville Board of Commissioners in November 2021, with the purchase completed earlier this month.
The locations of the two future stations were chosen in order to provide the most coverage for the town and surrounding areas with a north and south location.
The current fire station at the corner of Nolensville and Clovercroft Roads is owned by the county and was previously used by the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, which was dissolved and absorbed by NFD when the department officially went into service.
According to NFD Chief David Windrow, they aim to break ground on the first municipal fire station on Haley Industrial Boulevard this upcoming summer and the building will take at least 18 months to complete.
In addition to building a municipal fire station, Windrow said that they are looking ahead to getting ambulance services stationed in the town limits, maintaining the town’s fire hydrants and boosting the training opportunities, writing grants for equipment and exploring the idea of having a full-time fire marshal among other initiatives.
One of the initiatives that is always ongoing is accepting and training new volunteers, and anyone who is interested can contact NFD here.
Part of the plan with the future stations is being able to “Futurecast” the facilities to meet today’s needs and the anticipated needs into the next decade.
So what goes into designing a fire station?
Windrow said that, in addition to the standard functions of storing vehicles and equipment, there is an emphasis on safety and livability.
Fires are not the only hazards that firefighters face while on emergency calls, and oftentimes the toxins that they come into contact with are carried on first responders and their gear, eventually contaminating their vehicles and fire station.
Windrow said that the design aims to have a containment zone or a “hot,” “warm” and “cold” zone, to reduce contaminating, such as a bathroom with showers separating the living quarters from the fire stations' bays.
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighters face a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses, and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths, compared to the general national population, in large part due to the toxins that firefighters come into close contact with as fires burn, especially as the use of plastics in goods has increased over the decades.
“In the fire service we have 12 problem cancers, so we’re trying to mitigate all of that away,” Windrow said.
Other considerations for contemporary firefighters include the change from one large shared shower to male and female showers as women make up a larger percentage of firefighters.
Stations are also seeing a “softening” in their design to accommodate the needs and realities of a profession that often faces traumatic situations, with some industry considerations including open floor plans and an emphasis on shared spaces and lighting.
“Those were never a consideration with construction 20 years ago or 30 years ago,” Windrow said. “These were ‘manly-men,’ you built a block building and you went on.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the design of stations, with the virus forcing shared bunk spaces to become individual bunk spaces, something that will now be specifically planned for. This is with the addition of fitness stations and having a station be ADA-compliant, something that also wasn’t often planned in the past.
Of course, with these additions or changes in design comes an increase in the potential cost, but the needs of the growing town are not slowing down.
Coming before the fire stations is NFD’s new fire engine, a 2022 Pierce engine that Windrow said is known as a “stock truck,” meaning it was already on the assembly line when it was ordered. It is being customized for the specific needs of the growing department and town.
Some of the specific needs of the new engine include having charging capabilities for emergency medical services device and on-board foam systems that can extinguish fires that could become more volatile with water.
This is in addition with specifications for more horsepower and maneuverability such as a having a slightly shorter wheelbase on the engine to allow a better turning radius for the vehicle that is frequently traveling more rural roads.
“We have to think for our response posture,” Windrow said.
“The guys at the station found this one at the factory and were able to use a co-operative purchasing agreement and go ahead and purchase it because it’s a definite need,” Windrow continued, adding that their current engine has about 92,000 miles on it, meaning that while it’s still a valuable tool, it will go into reserve status upon the arrival of the new engine.
Like essentially every manufactured product, the international supply chain issues resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have extended the assembly time of the engine from the normal 10 months to around 18-30 months.
NFD will have a final inspection of the truck early next month before it’s transported to Nolensville from the Appleton, Wis., factory.
