The Nolensville Police Department is gearing up for more department improvements in 2021, including a continued investment in technology.
NPD Chief Roddy Parker sat down with the Home Page to discuss the future plans of the department.
“Our main goal and objective is always to do everything that we can to maximize our protection of life and property in town,” Parker said. “We do that by training our officers and securing the best equipment that we can to help them do their job in an efficient manner.”
That process also includes going through an accreditation process, and Parker said that networking with other law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office has proven vital to ensuring that NPD has the information and assets needed to help prevent crime before it happens and stop crime once it does happen.
“One of the things that we’re really looking at is technology in that there’s so many things in investigations now that revolve around the computer or smart phones,” Parker said. “There are investigative software's that we need to enable our detectives to be more efficient in what they’re doing, because right now we have to depend on the county or Brentwood to help us.”
Parker said that while other agencies are more than willing to share resources with NPD, expanding NPD’s in-house technology resources will both help NPD to speed up their investigations and relieve some of the demand to share resources with other agencies who simply have more funding.
Last year NPD rolled out new body camera upgrades followed by new in-car cameras.
Most recently NPD began using Cellebrite technology, which allows the department to analyze cell phone data once a warrant has been obtained, something that Parker said has become vital to investigations in the 21st century.
“These [cell phones] are involved in just about everything we do,” Parker said, holding up his phone.
NPD is also implementing a new electronic citation system that will allow officers to digitally input, log and print tickets versus hand-writing them, as well as allowing officers to use logged crime data that could help in investigations.
Parker said that they hopes to use the next round of Tennessee Highway Safety Office grant funds to bring the system online.
“It’s a great officer-safety tool in that they don’t have to spend 15 minutes writing a citation where their eyes are down here versus where they need to be,” Parker said. “But also with record keeping, it automatically notifies the court, they don’t have to do data entry four times, so it’s just a great time-saving piece of equipment as well.”
While these technology upgrades are new to NPD, they are not new to policing, but like many small departments across the nation, NPD doesn’t have the budget to keep up with the newest upgrades, something that Parker said that his team makes up for with ingenuity and problem solving.
“It’s just important that we maximize everything that we do,” Parker said. “We just have to look at everything to maximize our budget, our manpower and the efficiency at which we do things.”
Currently NPD has a budgeted staff of 14 and Parker said that he’s asking for two additional patrol officers in the department's upcoming budget for the new fiscal year, which begins in July.
This year's arrival is significant in marking the end of 2020, where protests for racial justice following the May 30 killing of George Floyd sparked events nationwide. This included a summer of protests in Nashville following the May 30 riot, and and protests across Williamson County, including Nolensville.
A chief component to those demonstrations were calls for police accountability and public safety reforms.
For Parker, the public outrage sparked conversations with community members over the challenges with race and policing.
“I don’t know that anything was solved, but we opened a dialogue and had communication and got to know each other,” Parker said, adding that connecting with the community is key to Nolensville’s success.
“In Nolensville we don’t have a high crime rate, which affords us to have moments and interactions where we’re not having to be the enforcer,” Parker said. “So many larger agencies or maybe not even a larger agency, but they work in a larger area where they’re just busy running from call to call to call and they don’t have the opportunity to stop at the store or the business or stop at the ballpark and walk through, to just be seen doing something other than writing somebody a ticket or taking somebody to jail.”
In addition Parker said that police officers in general need to know that they are supported when they are doing things right and patience when things may seem to have gone wrong, a support that Parker has seen in Nolensville.
“Fortunately Williamson County, speaking generally, and Nolensville specifically, are very supportive of law enforcement,” Parker said. “Now that doesn’t mean that we don’t need to constantly look for ways to better ourselves. I’ve found that communication and transparency has been the best tool for us in this community and setting.”
That communication and transparency is something that Parker expresses when talking about the people that he aims to hire for future positions, looking for both passion and professionalism.
“We want someone who cares about what they do, about serving the public, because that’s what we’re here to do, and to do it in a professional and respectful manner,” Parker said.
Serious crime itself is not high in Nolensville, but thefts from vehicles continue to be a focus of the department.
“The biggest issue that we have on a regular basis is auto burglaries and auto thefts when someone leaves their keys in the car,” Parker said. “And the crimes themselves that we have a large number of are people just going around trying to pull on doors.”
Parker said that while those crimes aren’t violent or the most severe possible, he said that the potential for them to evolve into home burglaries or become a confrontation between a citizen and a suspect could result in more serious situations.
As previously reported law enforcement across the county saw a rise in vehicle burglaries, some of which are believed to be connected to a group of thieves.
