The Nolensville Police Department has rolled out new body cameras in an effort to invest more in technology and transparency.
Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker said that the department first implemented body-worn cameras after he joined the department in 2017, but he said that this upgrade is a more permanent solution that will soon connect with vehicle upgrades that are expected to roll out around the new year.
"They weren't very rugged, they weren't very weatherproof, they weren't very user-friendly, they more more of a stop-gap to get us by until we could get something better," Parker said of the old system that now act as backups.
That better option arrived this month in the form of 13 Getac Body-Worn Cameras issued to everyone in the department.
Parker said that the new system allows for wireless transfer of information that will be stored and managed by an outside entity, reducing direct department interaction with the video which he said should assure the public that data can't be lost, deleted or mismanaged.
"That's the same brand as our mobile data terminals so the plan is to very quickly move forward and replace our in-car cameras with the same brand so that the data can be managed and sent onto the cloud and of that will integrate," Parker said.
Other features include the ability for the camera to activate as soon as a patrol vehicle's door opens, the ability to geotag locations in real time, a still photograph function to aid in documenting evidence as well as real time gps tracking to improve officer safety.
The cameras are also waterproof and utilize a docking station to help with charging and data transfers.
Parker said that they were approved under the previous form of government for $25,000, and that the investment in tech has increasingly becoming a more integral part of law enforcement.
"Fortunately we've enjoyed good support from the former government and the new one so I have made it a concern of mine to express to the new commissioners that technology is where we need to look at next," Parker said. "Along with some additional man-power, technology is something that we need to focus on upgrading."
