The Nolensville Police Department is hosting a women’s awareness and response self-defense class in April.
The free class will be held on April 11 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Nolensville Town Hall and will be open to women and girls 13 years old and up.
According to a news release, the Women’s Awareness and Response (W.A.R) class will instruct students on basic escape and evasion tactics as well as learning basic tools/weapons, confident body posture, situational awareness, shielding, points of impact, break-a-ways, situational encounters, parking lot encounters and vehicle encounters.
The W.A.R. Instructors re-certify every two years in order to ensure that all tactics are up to date.
The class is free and on a first-come, first-served basis for women ages 13 and up. As the class is hands-on as well as instructional, soft soled shoes and comfortable clothes are required, and the class has a 16 student limit on a first come, first serve basis.
Sign ups will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, and can be done by emailing the applicant’s name, age, address and phone number to jdickinson@nolensvilletn.gov.
Emails received before 8 a.m. on Feb. 28 will not be considered, and preference will be given to Nolensville residents.
