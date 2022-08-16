The Nolensville Police Department will host the fourth annual Cruz In with the Cops on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The free event will take place from 7:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 17 at The Church of Nolensville.
All members of the community are invited and anyone interested in showing off their rides—antiques or modern models—is encouraged to pull up.
Individuals will also get the chance to meet the officers of the Nolensville Police Department and see some of the town’s service vehicles including police motorcycles and fire trucks.
The Church at Nolensville is located at 7388 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135.
For more information on NPD’s community outreach initiatives, click here.
