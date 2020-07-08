Update (9 a.m. 07/09/20): The Nolensville Police Department announced that a missing Nolensville man was found safe in Louisville, Kentucky early Thursday morning.
According to a department Facebook post, 83-year-old Dennis Hovind was found safe by the Metro Louisville Police around 2 a.m.
NPD thanked citizens and law enforcement who helped to spread the word and locate Hovind.
Update (3:30 p.m.): The Nolensville Police Department has confirmed that Hovind's credit card was used at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday in Glasgow, Ky., but no actual sighting of Hovind or his vehicle could been confirmed at that location.
Hovind's vehicle was confirmed to have been seen in hendersonville at 3 a.m. heading toward gallatin on Highway 31 East.
Original Story:
The Nolensville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Nolensville man.
According to an NPD press release, 83-year-old Dennis Hovind was last seen leaving his Nolensville home at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7.
Hovind is a white male with white hair and blue eyes who stands 5'8" and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was last see wearing a blue collared shirt, jeans and white shoes and was driving a maroon 2014 Subaru Outback wagon with Tennessee license plate number 16V20.
NPD asks that anyone who sees Hovid, his vehicle or has any information about his whereabouts to call the department at 615-776-3640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.