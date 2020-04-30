The Nolensville Police Department is investigating a burglary of Hoss' Loaded Burgers food truck early on Thursday morning.
According to an NPD Facebook post, the burglary happened at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday when an unidentified white male drove up to the food truck that was parked behind the Burkitt Commons business.
NPD shared surveillance video of the suspect taking items and placing it in a dark-colored Dodge Ram crew cab truck before driving away. NPD said that the truck may have a passengers side tail light or brake light out.
According to NPD Police Chief Roddy Parker, unspecified food was stolen from the food truck, and police have asked that anyone with information on the crime, the suspect or the vehicle in question to contact NPD at 615-776-6687.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.