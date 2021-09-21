The Nolensville Police Department is investigating the vandalism of the Nolensville Historic School after a brick was thrown through the building's window.
NPD post on social media about the incident on Monday night where they vowed prosecution in the crime at the building, which houses a museum.
"I'm not going to be nice here...," the post reads. "Some little punks have thrown bricks and rocks through the windows of the Museum. Property and Museum pieces have been damaged and destroyed. Hardworking folks have spent a lot of time putting the Museum together over the years."
Almost exactly one year ago the museum sustained damage in a flood that left the staff, volunteers and community to clean up the water-damage.
According to Historic School Museum Director Michelle Jenkins, one of the building's windows was broken. It's unclear whether any of the museum's pieces were damaged or destroyed by the brick and rock.
Jenkins said that the damage was discovered by Boy Scouts, who were attending a scout meeting, but the the value of the damage was not immediately available.
Commented