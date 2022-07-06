The Nolensville Police Department is expanding to meet the needs of its growing community in part by enlisting the help of citizens who want to help NPD tackle new challenges with new equipment, including a planned bike patrol.
NPD Chief Roddy Parker said in a phone call that while the department is seeing strong support from the Town of Nolensville and the Nolensville Board of Commissioners, who have approved increased pay and benefits as well as more officers and are looking forward to a future police headquarters, some things just can’t currently be worked into the budget.
But thanks to several community members and groups, NPD is able to keep up to speed with the rapidly-changing needs of the town without sacrificing other needs.
One of the big players in this project is Nolensville Blue Watch, a non-profit community group whose mission is “to support the officers of the Nolensville Police Department in mind, body and spirit.”
Nolensville Blue Watch was founded in 2019 by Nolensville resident Rick Barbarossa who attended the first NPD Citizen’s Police Academy and was inspired to do more.
“I was in the first class, and I was so impressed by the job that they did,” Barbarossa said. “So I wanted to do something for the police department.”
A Nolensville Blue Watch booth could be seen at several recent community events where t-shirts and bumper stickers are sold to support the department’s needs. They also accept direct donations, which will fund the purchase of equipment.
“Ideally, we'd like to have a two-man team,” NPD Chief Roddy Parker said in a phone call. “We've already hired people from other departments that are already bike certified, so we already have that piece of the puzzle.”
Along with the bikes, they will also have to purchase helmets, bicycle racks for transportation, lights and uniforms, as well as some tools to maintain the equipment, with the exact cost to be determined.
“With the growing town and the growing trail system, it would be advantageous for us to kind of get ahead of the curve on that,” Parker continued. “We're not having any real issues on our trails now, but we want to keep it that way.”
Parker said that his department and the town as a whole was blessed to have the community support, and to Parker, growing that support is just as important as any other part of the job.
“We can't accomplish our mission without having our relationship with the communities that we serve and through that relationship-building trust, where there are individuals that want to step forward and help you to buy a bicycle for a bike patrol or whatever it might be,” Parker said. “Especially in this day and time, the support of the community means everything and I feel like that we really do have a good relationship with our community, and we work hard to try to maintain that relationship.”
