The Nolensville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person they said stole three sea-doos from a Nolensville storage facility on Saturday.
According to an NPD news release, the incident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, when an unidentified person entered the N-Town Storage facility on Nolensville Road in a black pickup truck using the business' gate code.
That person was captured on a surveillance camera hitching a trailer with three covered sea-doo jet skis to the truck before leaving the business and traveling North on Nolensville Road.
NPD also released images of the three watercraft which includes a 2008 Bombardier Canada with Hull Identification Number (HIN) #YDV48529A808 and Registration #0069HW, a 2008 Bombardier with HIN #YDV20291A808 and Registration #7840EA and a 2005 BRP Queretaro with HIN #TDV265668505 and Registration #3412MP. All three sea-doos are variations of a red, white and black color schemes.
Police believe the truck to be a late 90's model extended cab Chevrolet Z-71, and they are hoping that someone will recognize the driver.
NPD asks that anyone with information about the theft call police at 615-642-6702 or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 for the chance at an unspecified reward.
