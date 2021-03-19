The Nolensville Police Department announced charges against a Nolensville man they said stole a large, heavy duty equipment trailer before fleeing the area.
According to an NPD news release, Michael West is being charged with theft greater than $10,000 after it was stolen from a Burkitt Ridge construction area last weekend before it was eventually recovered and returned to its owner.
Police said that West is known to travel between Nolensville and Arkansas, and said that he may be traveling in a rented Home Depot pickup truck. West also allegedly rented the truck in Fort Smith, Arkansas and has not returned it to the company.
NPD asks that anyone with information on West's location to call police at 615-776-6685.
