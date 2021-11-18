The Nolensville Police Department will host a Fraud and Scam Prevention Seminar in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Nashville field office.
The free event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at Nolensville's Town Hall.
The FBI continues to warn citizens about a variety of scams and fraud including credit card fraud, elder fraud, identity theft and holiday scams, and now citizens are invited to learn more about how to identify these scams and not become a victim.
In addition to the usual scams that target citizens and consumers, earlier this year the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice warned citizens about the rise in scams and fraud in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
