The Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to purchase a mobile citation system for use by the Nolensville Police Department.
The Special meeting was held online on Tuesday due to the ongoing pandemic and saw the approval of the resolution that authorizes the mayor to enter into a license and service agreement with Tyler Technologies for the program that is expected to streamline and save time in the process of issuing a citation.
NPD Chief Roddy Parker said that the mobile citation system is already in use by the Brentwood Police Department the LaVergne Police Department, and will utilize a mobile printer to issue physical copies of citations.
"It's probably going to cut our time in half on the side of the road easily," Parker said.
According to the License and Service Agreement, the system has a one-time Toal fee of $24,800 which includes hardware, software and services and a recurring $1,625 fee.
Parker said that the department has the money to cover the total one-time fee due to savings from other parts of the budget, as well as leftover grant money.
According to the Tyler Technologies website, the Brazos electronic citation program works on laptops, tablets and handheld cellular devices for public safety and court systems.
