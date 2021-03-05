A multi-agency pursuit led to the hospitalization and arrest of a Nashville man after police said he fled in a stolen truck and struck several vehicles in Nolensville before being apprehended some 18 miles away.
According to an NPD social media post, the pursuit began around 8 a.m. when NPD was notified about a stolen truck and trailer that was intercepted at the corner of Nolensville Road and Rocky Fork Road.
An unmarked police vehicle maneuvered in front of the truck in an attempt to prevent the driver from fleeing, at which point the driver, identified by NPD as 37-year-old Tracy Potts, swerved and struck a civilian's vehicle before ramming the NPD vehicle.
The unidentified NPD officer was uninjured in the incident, and according to NPD Chief Roddy Parker, the unidentified civilian was not transported to a hospital. Both vehicles were significantly damaged.
The pursuit, which included the aid of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office's helicopter Air One, then entered Rutherford County where Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Deputies used spike strips to disable the truck's tires.
Parker said in a phone call that Potts eventually lost control of the truck and ran into a ditch at the intersection of Fuller Road and Flat Creek Road just off of Highway 31-A near the Marshall County line.
NPD also reported that Potts is currently awaiting trial in Nashville on three previous auto thefts.
