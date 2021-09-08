The Nolensville Police Department will host the third annual Cruz In with the Cops on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The free event will take place will be Saturday, Sept. 18, from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at The Church of Nolensville featuring free coffee and power rings (aka donuts) courtesy of Mama's Java Cafe and the Nolensville Running Club.
In addition to food, the community is invited to show off their rides — antique, classic or contemporary alike — while getting to check out police motorcycles, fire trucks and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office helicopter Air One.
Children can also play in an inflatable, courtesy of Derek Simmons and State Farm Insurance.
More information about the event and other NPD community outreach programs can be found here.
