According to a report on SecurityBaron.com, which used crime data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nolensville has been ranked as the 12th safest town in Tennessee. This puts the town one spot ahead of Franklin, eight behind Brentwood and six behind Spring Hill.
Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker sat down for an interview on the realities of crime in town, crime that he said is low due in part to the work of his department and the strength of the Nolensville community.
While Nolensville has had its share of crime including a recent series of armed robberies, Parker said that those are rare instances most of which comes from adults and juveniles coming from Nashville.
”We are experiencing crime from growth but not like surrounding areas,” Parker said. “Crime coming in from out of town is the biggest contributor to our crime problems.”
Parker said that Nolensville has not been as impacted by crime from Nashville as other communities in Middle Tennessee.
According to the same Security Baron report, other Middle Tennessee cities such as Gallatin, Mt. Juliet or Smyrna stand at 15, 20 and 35 respectfully.
According to census.gov, Nolensville’s population estimates from July of 2018 was 9,012.
For the past ten years there has been a drop in violent crime across the country, and while Nolensville’s population has grown, according to data provided by the FBI, violent crime is also low in Nolensville.
According to that FBI data, in 2018 there were 16 violent crime incidents, and 19 offenses reported by the Nolensville Police Department, while from 2009 to 2018, there were a total of 64 violent crime incidents, and 72 offenses reported.
Property crimes such as thefts from motor vehicles have occurred throughout town, something that Parker said have generally come from out-of-town offenders who may strike a neighborhood, often stealing from unlocked vehicles.
“That’s a real problem and it’s hard to combat because we’re a real small department,” Parker said. “If your car is locked, they move onto the next one because they’re going for an easy target.”
Parker said that while it may seem like just a crime that has victimized the owner, stolen items can include guns which may be used in a crime along with stolen vehicles, in addition to the headaches that can come from property or identity theft.
“Don’t think of just as, well, my car got stolen,” Parker said. “Because of someone’s carelessness, someone can get really hurt really bad.”
Parker said that in addition to locking doors, exercising caution when making online purchases and shredding sensitive documents are easy things that citizens can do to help prevent crimes, noting that electronic crimes such as identify theft and fraud are on the rise, as seen recently when a man connected to an international fraud ring was arrested in Nolensville.
"People just need to be very cautious, and if they don't know who they're dealing with, call us and we'll try and help you figure out if it's legit or not because we would much rather help you out on the front end," Parker said.
Parker identified Nolensville’s population growth as the biggest change to the town that he has witnessed in his 41-year career, a career that has seen him serve as Police Chief for the last two years and before that with the Williamson County Sheriff Office as well as having experience in the FBI Academy where he learned countless skills and made relationships with agencies across the country.
Parker said that although the population has grown and Nolensville is not immune to problems, that the spirit of community in is part of what keeps Nolensville safe.
“It’s very important that the community is what makes Nolensville what it is. It’s what’s kept people here for years and what it draws people here now,” Parker said.
Parker added that he has overseen the growth of the department from three officers to 11, who have all worked as a team to help deter crime from Nolensville and stop it when it occurs.
“We’ve spent a lot of time, effort and resources trying to build things up to where they need to be so we can take that next step,” Parker said.
Parker called on what's now history to illustrate his philosophy and inspiration for leadership and crime-fighting, pointing out a small black book with a black and white photo of former Williamson County Sheriff Fleming Williams Jr. that's displayed in his office. The book is entitled, "A Tennessee Sheriff: Williamson County Cases 1970-1990."
"He taught me a lot of things, but the one thing that he taught me that I'll always remember… he said to me very early on, 'Don't let a victim be victimized twice, once by the bad guy and the second time by you not doing your job.'”
