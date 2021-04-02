The Nolensville Board of Commissioners approved the second reading of an ordinance that amended the town’s beer ordinance.
The most notable change to the ordinance is the removal of the requirement for permit holders to make at least 50 percent of their income from food sales, as well as some amendments and clarifications about the town’s beer board.
The issue was approved 3-2 during Thursday night’s meeting. The BOC approved the first reading of the ordinance in their February meeting, also in a 3-2 vote.
Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker spoke to some of his concerns with the proposed amendment during January’s Board of Commissioners meeting where he said he wanted the board to understand the potential impact on public safety and the needs of NPD, foreseeing a possible increase in police services.
Nolensville Mayor Derek Adams addressed the change in a Facebook post on Friday that he said will offer more freedom to businesses.
"This is one of the major issues that sparked my interest in local politics, and it is rewarding to see that policy actually change," Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.