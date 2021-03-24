The Town of Nolensville is requesting bids for contractors to perform maintenance to some of the town's fire hydrants, which includes the materials and labor to flow, sand blast and paint fire hydrants.
The bids will be accepted until Thursday, April 1, at 10 a.m., and a complete Request for Bids is available here.
Questions regarding the bid process should be directed to Nolensville Fire Chief David Windrow by email at [email protected] or by calling 615-557-8669.
