Nolensville resident Bethany Stineman, 21, will compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games this weekend in Orlando, Fla.
Before she departs for the games, she was recognized by the Nolensville Board of Commissioners.
The recognition took place during Thursday night's commission meeting and featured remarks from several commissioners.
"I'm sure that you make your family proud, and you certainly have made all of Nolensville proud," Commissioner Joel Miller said.
"You have a whole town, an entire town, cheering for you," Vice Mayor Wendy Cook-Mucci added.
Stineman has been participating in the Special Olympics for 10 years. In 2019 she qualified for the national games, which were then delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now the event will take place from June 5-12.
"I love participating in the Special Olympics," Stineman said in a news release. "I play flag football, basketball, bowling and participate in track and field events. One of my favorite events is softball throw. I love throwing the ball farther than the boys!"
Community members can support Stineman in her quest for the gold by way of donations here, and "Team Bethany" yard signs and t-shirts can be purchased here.
"I am just really excited about the passion that you've already shown in the games that you qualified in, so we're really excited to watch you online while we're all back at home," Commissioner Lisa Garramone told Stineman.
Mayor Derek Adams thanked Stineman for representing Nolensville in her athletic journey and awarded her with a certificate of recognition.
More information about the 2022 Special Olympics USA, including on how to watch the games and cheer Stineman on, can be found here.
