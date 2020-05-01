With businesses beginning to return to normal operations, some restaurants are offering dine-in while others are still limiting services to to-go orders only.
Below is a list of some of Nolensville favorites and what options they have available. Hours, specific dining options, delivery options and policies in the name of public health may change at any time based on each restaurant.
Amico’s New York Pizza
Dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup and delivery Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9p.m.
Birdie's Breakfast
Carryout and delivery Tuesday - Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries
Dine-in, carryout and delivery Sunday- Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the restaurant operating at 50% capacity and other health precautions for dine-in service.
Southern Hospitality Diner
Carryout and delivery Tuesday - Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hoss’ Loaded Burger Shop
Carryout and delivery Tuesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Martin’s Barbecue Joint
Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery and drive-thru 11 a.m. -8 p.m. everyday.
Campo Azul Mexican Grill and Bar
Carryout and curbside pickup Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Brothers’
Carryout and patio seating Monday - Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Closed Sunday.
Outlanders Southern Chicken
Curbside pickup and to-go Sunday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pork Belly Farmhouse
Dine-in or carryout for dinner Tuesday-Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the restaurant operating at 50% capacity and other health precautions for dine-in service.
Cabos Mexican Restaurant
Dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup on Sunday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Tito’s Mexican Restaurant
Online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup service Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
