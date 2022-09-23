The Nolensville Historical Society will hold a rummage sale on Saturday, Sept. 24 to benefit the continued restoration of the historic Morton-Brittain House.
The sale will take place in the Historic Nolensville School gym from 8 a.m.-noon, with items half price from 11 a.m.-noon.
Gently used toys, bicycles, household items, home décor, jewelry and baby items are being accepted as donations for the sale from Sept. 19-23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Historic Nolensville School is located at 7248 Nolensville Road, and more information about the Nolensville Historical Society can be found here.
