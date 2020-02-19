Nolensville Alderman Derek Adams and Nolensville citizen and Treasurer of the Williamson County Republican Party Robert Verell visited the Williamson County Election Commission on Wednesday where Adams took the first step in attempting to change the Nolensville town charter, which begins with a petition.
“This effort is about moving Nolensville forward in a positive direction,” Adams said. “It’s not anything about the past. We respect all of people who got us here, all of the former and the current mayor, and the Mayor-Aldermanic charter served us well to get Nolensville to where it is today, but with the growing and diverse population boom that we’re experiencing right now, we need a new system that better represents those diverse ideas in that growing population.”
Adams said that the election commission will either approve or deny the filed paperwork and if approved, they will then have 75 days from that approval to secure 33% of signatures from Nolensville’s registered voters.
“The step of the process that we just completed was to start the petition to change the charter for Nolensville,” Adams said. “We have to do a lot of research and provide a lot of documentation for what we’re intending to do with the appropriate verbiage to the [Williamson County] Election Commission, and on their approval of that verbiage, that’s when this really kicks into high gear and we start getting signatures that are hopefully in support of changing the charter.”
Adams said they are aiming for for over 3,000 signatures to make sure that they safely cross the 33% threshold of the currently required 2,541 signatures out of the town's 7,623 registered voters.
Adams also submitted a plan of services as well as a projected 5 year budget based on the previous 5 years. The detailed of the plan of services was not currently made available.
“Accompanying the petition language is the plan of services and that’s more for when you’re doing a first-time incorporation of city — what’s your plan for police protection, fire protection, road repair, etc. — well, we already know all those answers — those things aren’t changing,” Adams said. “We are already Nolensville, established. Our intent is to literally change none of the services as they are today, and we spell that out. We describe the service and we explicitly say that this service will not be changing under the newly adopted charter.”
Adams said that since the referendum can only be adopted during a primary or general election year there is an immediacy to the public discussion and action.
“If we miss this then we have to wait until 2022,” Adams said. “I think the town is fired up and there’s an incredible amount of support already just from having that discussion at the working session, so I just think we need to capitalize off that momentum and let’s get this thing going now.”
Adams also said that since changing a town’s charter and government structure is a rare event, one that Williamson County Election Administrator Chad Gray said he couldn’t remember happening in the county, there were a lot of questions and challenges, but that they were challenges that Adams is confident the town is up to working trough.
“The number of people who have experience in doing this are few and far between. We’ve got a lot of people who are confident in the decisions that we’re making and that we’re following all of the rules appropriately,” Adams said. “But, yes, this is definitely a difficult process. There is a lot of research that goes into it, a lot of communication with other municipalities and people who are trying to do the same, and we’ve spoken with state election attorneys to get their input. We know it’s a complicated process and there’s a lot of i’s to dot and t’s to cross but we’re doing it very carefully, and we’re going to do it the right way.”
Verell said that he wants his role as a citizen to be leading the grassroots movement while utilizing his skills in experience in local politics to help with the efficiency and complications of the process.
“it’s going to have to be [a grassroots movement] with the shear number of signatures that we need, there’s going to have to be people who help us and we’re going to ask the people of Nolensville to help us out with this and I know they’ll be willing to do that,” Verell said.
Verell also said that the signatures would have to be collected in person and not online.
More information about the next steps in this historic move to modify the future of Nolensville will be published as it unfolds, in a process that as previously reported, would take more than a year to become a fully realized change in government structure.
