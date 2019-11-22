Nolensville’s Outland USA will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday for their new Outland Bike shop, fusing a brick and mortar retail and e-commerce experience.
Customers will shop 50,000 available products with the assistance of in-store laptops and tablets, using a “see-it-now” button to have the item delivered right to the store’s showroom on a conveyer belt from OutlandUSA’s adjacent warehouse within minutes.
Outland Bike sells Giant, Scott, and Liv brand bikes along with approximately 300 additional specialty outdoor brands, including Canada Goose, Yeti, Filson, Fjallraven and Kavu to address outdoor needs from camping to hiking and beyond.
Outland USA Buyer and Brand Manager Danny Weisemann said that becoming more engrained in the Nolensville community is one goal of the expansion that has since been primarily based on online sales and the company’s warehouse expansions.
“With e-commerce you miss out on the opportunity for community involvement so this is going to be an opportunity for us to dig in and get involved in the local community,” Weisemann said.
Outland USA CEO Matthew Chilvers said that part of that community connection is done through the direct sale of outdoor products in the full-service store and showroom, but also through the store’s bar that serves coffee, conversation and he hopes will foster continued community and camaraderie.
“This will be another Nolensville place to hang with community friends and if you come to just hang out with us, we’re good with that,” Chilvers said. “Today brick and mortar retail is about experience, it’s about community and conversation. What you can’t get online is people, and I think that’s the important part right there.”
Outland Bike will celebrate their grand opening with food trucks, specials and a bike giveaway on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
Outland Bike will also be running sales and specials throughout the holiday season.
OutlandUSA.com is has been selling specialty outdoor gear, apparel and footwear online for 15 years and has corporate offices located in Nolensville.
Outland Bike is located at 7223 Haley Industrial Drive in Nolensville. More information about Outland USA is available at outlandusa.com or on their local Facebook page.
