Nolensville High School two-way football star and senior Tim Coutras has had a roller coaster of a past few days.
The secondary ace and threat at wideout had a difficult setback when he suffered an early knee injury during the Knights' 34-12 semifinals loss to Elizabethton.
Monday afternoon, though, he found himself among the best football players in the state and wound up taking home the TSSAA's 2019 Mr. Football award for Class 4A.
"It's special," he said on the award. "I think it's really special for me coming from Nolensville, a four year school, to be the first one to win this. It kind of put Nolensville on the map.
"As much as [the award] exemplifies individual stats, I couldn't have done it without my teammates, and my coaches and my family and friends. They really pushed me to be the player I am today, and I couldn't be more thankful to be a part of that program."
Coutras was nominated in the 4A category alongside Will McDonald of Livingston Academy and Ty Youngblood of Greeneville.
He's the first Williamson County football player to take home the hardware since Centennial's Tyrel Dodson won in Class 5A in 2015 and Crews Holt won Kicker of the Year for Ravenwood in the same year.
"I'm just very, very proud of Tim, very excited for him to be recognized with an award such as this," Nolensville head coach Paul Derrick said. "It's a great honor, and I can't think of anyone more deserving than him...I'm happy his hard work is paying off and he's getting recognized for that."
Coutras made the switch from cornerback to safety at the top of the year and took on a lot of the defensive communication to keep the Knights defense going.
"It was tough at first," Coutras said of playing a new position. "I was never really the guy everyone looked up to. I always had people I looked up to, and Coach Derrick told me at the beginning of the season that, 'People are going to look up to you, and so I need you to be a leader. I need you to be more of a vocal leader.'
"And it was tough for me. I'm not always the guy that's going to go out of my way and try to be vocal with everything....I'm more of a "let my play do the speaking" [type of player]...as the year went on, I got more comfortable with the guys that I was playing with and it just became easier.
"The guys took me in as a good leader and I took them in as good teammates. You could tell by the end of the season that we were clicking on all cylinders."
For Coutras, he had a key goal coming into 2019, one that's heightened by his honor.
"I told Coach Derrick at the beginning of the year I wanted to leave a legacy," Coutras said. "I think, not only I left it, but our whole senior class did. For us to make it all the way to the semifinals is something special. I couldn't be more thankful to be part of such a group like that.
"Our senior class was very selfless, and you couldn't ask for a better group of guys...we created a culture there and, hopefully, it carries on."
Coutras says his proudest accomplishment as a Knight is creating history with his team.
"To be able to, 20 years down the road, come back and say that we created history is something special," he added.
With his Mr. Football honor, he's created history for his school in more than one way.
"For our football program, I think [Coutras winning Mr. Football] just brings recognition to us. It gets Nolensville High School's name out there...For us to have a Mr. Football winner in only our third year of varsity football is pretty phenomenal, but it's really a testament to Tim and how hard he's worked...I couldn't be more happy for him."
After graduation, Coutras is off to play for Liberty University next fall.
Battle Ground Academy quarterback Nick Semptimphelter was a finalist for the honor in D-II AA, and Ravenwood's Luke Akers and Brentwood Academy's Paxton Perry were finalists for Kicker of the Year.
