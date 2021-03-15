The Town of Nolensville is seeking Statements of Qualifications from professional engineering/planning service companies for Performing Planning Study Updating the Town's Major Thoroughfare Plan and Conducting Feasibility Analyses for Alternative Corridors.
The town has set a deadline for submittals of Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. The request can be read in full below.
