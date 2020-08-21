Early voting for Nolensville’s special election to fill the town’s first Commission seats will be held from Wednesday, Aug. 26, through Thursday, Sept. 10.
The new Town Commissioners positions were created after a historic referendum vote in August to change the town’s charter and form of government.
Nine candidates have filed to run in the Sept. 15 special election.
Those candidates include current Aldermen Tommy Dugger, Derek Adams and Wendy Cook-Mucci, as well as citizens Robert Verell, Lisa Garramone, Joel Miller, Halie Gallik, Michael Edwards and Tom Seyfried.
Both a mayor and commissioners will be voted on in the election filling a total of five seats. The charter change will see the government body change to resemble nearby Brentwood's City Commission where the role of mayor is more symbolic and day-to-day operations will be handled by the Nolensville town administrator.
Early voting will be held at two locations, the Nolensville Recreation Complex and the Williamson County Election Commission office inside of the county Administrative Complex in Franklin.
Votes can be cast at the Election Commission office from Aug. 26 - Sept. 5 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Votes can be cast at the Nolensville Recreation Center from Aug. 31 - Sept. 10 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Both voting locations will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
All voters must present Tennessee or Federal identification (even if expired) that includes the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions outlined by state law.
First time voters who registered online or by mail in ballot must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.
More information about the Williamson County Election Commission can be found here.
