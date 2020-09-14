The Williamson County Election Commission will relocate Tuesday's voting for the Town of Nolensville Special Municipal Election to Nolensville Town Hall due to flash flooding that struck the town on Sunday.
The election, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, will see voters cast their ballots for the town's first Town Commissioners, after voters decided to change the town's charter and form of government in a historic election in August.
Tuesday's special election was originally to be held at the Nolensville Recreation Center, but that was changed to town hall after Sunday's flash flooding impacted buildings across Nolensville and Brentwood including the Nolensville Recreation Center.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience to the voters in the Town of Nolensville, however, this situation is beyond our control” Williamson County Administrator of Elections Chad Gray said in a news release. “We are grateful to the staff of the Town of Nolensville for helping us secure the Town Hall for our use in this emergency.”
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and Nolensville Town Hall is located at 7218 Nolensville Road.
