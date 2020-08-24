The Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27, to interview a candidate for the interim town attorney position.
The meeting will be held remotely at 10 a.m. due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the meeting will be streamed online and available on the town's website.
Nolensville's previous attorney, Bob Notestine, resigned from the job in July after serving in the role since 1996, citing his age and the town's need for "fresh thinking" on legal issues.
The new town attorney will face a variety of new and unknown challenges as the town settles into a new government structure and representatives when a special election is held in September.
