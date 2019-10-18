The Nolensville Knights are two wins away from a perfect season.
The school topped Maplewood 23-10 Friday night at home for Senior Night, making them a perfect 8-0 on the season.
Dan Rickert scored early for the Knights to make it 7-0, with kicker Luke Jenkins extending that lead to 10-0 soon after.
Another Rickert touchdown on an impressive play made it 17-0 and Jenkins drilled in another kick to make it 20-0 at the break.
A second-half touchdown and safety for Maplewood gave them 10, but a late pick from Liberty commit Tim Coutras set up the final Knights score, a third Jenkins field goal.
The team would keep the lead and leave the ball game with its eighth win of the year.
The game finishes the regular season home games for the Knights: they have trips to Franklin and Marshall Co. in the next two weeks to finish the schedule before playoffs start.
